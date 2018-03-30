Local News
Local News
Serving Hopkinsville, Christian County, and the surrounding region since 1940
Tune in to Lite 98.7 WHOP FM, your favorite lite rock hits from the 80’s to Today
LOCAL NEWS
LOCAL SPORTS
COMMUNITY
Eye Opener Breakfast
The next Chamber of Commerce Eye Opener Breakfast will be on Tuesday A...
Mar 30, 2018
Business After Hours
The next Chamber Business After Hours will be Thursday April 19th star...
Mar 30, 2018
Quality Service Award
The Edward Jones Quality Service Award will be present on Wednesday, A...
Mar 30, 2018
MUSIC NEWS
SPORTS NEWS
HOLLYWOOD NEWS